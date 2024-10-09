SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.83. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 685,345 shares trading hands.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

