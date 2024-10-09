CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 37,056 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

