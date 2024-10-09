ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,320,774 shares changing hands.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,060.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $100,595. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,246 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 39.7% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

