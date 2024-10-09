Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.93. 1,067,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,547,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,898,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

