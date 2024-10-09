Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.64. Approximately 47,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 86,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Willdan Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,065.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

