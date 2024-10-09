Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,222,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 999,080 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $10.03.

LQDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $842.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,311,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

