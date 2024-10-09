KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.77, but opened at $79.71. KB Home shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 244,634 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 190.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.