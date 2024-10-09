Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,982,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 12,392,017 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

