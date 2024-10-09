Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.88. Portillo’s shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 108,358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 283.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 24.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.