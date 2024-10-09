Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.07. 227,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 425,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

