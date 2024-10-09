Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,629,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,487,345 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
