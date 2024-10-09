Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,629,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,487,345 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

