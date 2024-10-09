Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.06, but opened at $45.76. Intapp shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 113,604 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Intapp Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,239 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,531. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

