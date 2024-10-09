MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $44.90. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 181,356 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.