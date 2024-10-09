Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.89. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 65,279 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,454,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.