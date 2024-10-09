2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,688,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,223,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

