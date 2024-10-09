Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 167,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 202,740 shares.The stock last traded at $14.37 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Noah Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.