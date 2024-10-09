MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.37, but opened at $96.87. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 123,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 387,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 539,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

