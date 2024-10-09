AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.11, but opened at $166.24. AMETEK shares last traded at $166.61, with a volume of 153,002 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

