James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $36.87. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 3,698 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $12,162,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

