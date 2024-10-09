Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $136.67, but opened at $133.63. Celanese shares last traded at $135.32, with a volume of 94,534 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

