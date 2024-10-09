JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 22.7% – Still a Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 2,282,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 879,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Down 20.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.