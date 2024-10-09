Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.18, but opened at $57.92. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 185,980 shares trading hands.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $38,127,756.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

