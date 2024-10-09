LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 3,504,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,182,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

LexinFintech Stock Down 15.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

