FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 126,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 151,647 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.86.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

