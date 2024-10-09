Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,089,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,813 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CAPR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $618.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

