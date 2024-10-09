Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Position Lifted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.06% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

