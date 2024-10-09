Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,743,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.90.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

