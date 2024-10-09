Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 219 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8,068.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 395,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $49,007,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 261.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

