Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 3,373 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $706.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

