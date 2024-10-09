Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,028,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

