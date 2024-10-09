Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $447,000 in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 5.11% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the second quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Stock Up 0.3 %

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.