iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

