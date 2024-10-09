Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $8,519,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $4,967,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

