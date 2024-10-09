Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 2,500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

