Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

