Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $532.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.57 and its 200 day moving average is $475.32.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

