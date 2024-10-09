Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 130 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $267,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

