Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $37,208,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

