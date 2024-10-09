Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLBD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $7,279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 35.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

