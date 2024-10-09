Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,940 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $156,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.