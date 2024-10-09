Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,462,000 after purchasing an additional 214,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,613,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.