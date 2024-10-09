Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BEN opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

