Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PKG opened at $215.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

