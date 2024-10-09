Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $286.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

