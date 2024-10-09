Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ingredion by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

