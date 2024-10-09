Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 24.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSM opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.