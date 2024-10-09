JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,780,000 after buying an additional 16,858,030 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 515,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

