Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

