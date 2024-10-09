ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.45.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 63.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ArcBest by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $419,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.