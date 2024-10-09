Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lowered by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

